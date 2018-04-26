SOPHISTICATED AS EVER

Lady Rustan Spring/Summer 2018

Lady Rustan stays true to its roots this season, paying homage to the sophisticated woman. Created by Pia Regala-Hebron, whose design aesthetics have always revolved around clean lines and feminine silhouettes, the brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection is all about effortless style and understated elegance. A dose of freshness derived from the varying hues of sky, sand and sea infuse each piece in the brand’s latest offerings. The result is a color palette that exudes classic cool in every piece.

Lady Rustan is exclusively available in all Rustan’s Department Stores.