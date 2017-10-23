When sorry isn’t enough

IT is easy to say sorry, but making it a meaningful apology requires positive action. Otherwise, sorry is just a word.

I have been involved in just such a situation where sorry has become overused. The apology has lost its value and meaning because nothing positive has come of it, and it has reached the point of becoming an irritant.

I am sharing this disgusting experience to warn other potential customers of the pitfalls of online shopping and this one particular company.

In early August, I was enticed to order what was advertised as fresh purple corn from an online store called HomeGrown Organics. Its website gave two addresses of its business office: one on Reliance St. and the other on Pioneer St. Market, Boni Ave., both in Mandaluyong City. HomeGrown Organics was described as “the home of purple corn” and claimed that its purple corn was “the best corn ever.”

It is only after my disgusting experience with the company that I checked the website and found that it doesn’t even indicate who owns the company or if it is even registered as a business enterprise that should be paying taxes to the government.

The vegetables and fruits on sale on the online store looked freshly harvested and juicy. What seems like natural colors of freshness are truly attractive. I had been browsing the company’s pages long before I was enticed to place an order. Its page shows up often on Facebook as a sponsored space.

My harrowing experience began when my orders of vegetables worth more than P1,200 were delivered. Only P655 worth of vegetables arrived. None of the four packs of purple corn was delivered. Worse, all eight pieces of eggplant, more than half of the okra pack, two pieces of beet, and about one-fourth of the chili were rotten, thus, ending up in the trash bin. The salad cups were good but the quantity of the dressing was not enough even for half of the vegetable salad.

I was not home when the delivery arrived. When my niece opened it, she immediately told me the vegetables didn’t look fresh at all. When I came home a couple of hours later, I was frustrated and disgusted at what I saw. I immediately took photos of the rotten vegetables and sent it to HomeGrown Organics the next day.

The response (unedited): “Hi Ms. Tita. we got your email. Thank you for sending that. Seems we have a batch of veggies harvested while on the rain by the farmers the other day. Then Got moist when repacked in plastic then shipped. We are sorry about this. We’re refunding the full amt tomorrow. Apology.”

That was at 10.08 p.m. on August 6.

Two months and 16 days later, and after email and text exchanges and more apologies, neither the promised refund nor my request for the replacement of the rotten vegetables has materialized.

Two and half months is much too long for me to hold my patience and keep the issue to myself while I see some of my friends’ names “liking” the page of HomeGrown Organics.

On Saturday afternoon, I posted on Facebook and Instagram a warning to my friends about it, with photos of the rotten vegetables on one side and the online store’s page showing fresh harvests on the other, as well as some of our text exchanges.

Well-meaning friends who saw my warning reposted it and brought it to the attention of both HomeGrown Organics and the Consumer Protection and Advocacy Bureau of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

A few hours later, the company sent me a text: “May we check this if already refunded?” Then I had three missed calls about 8:30 p.m. Sunday morning, I sent them a text, saying that nothing has come out of my complaint. I got this reply: “We are terribly sorry on this, we’ve followed up the staff in charged. We’ll make sure they have it dispatched within the day Apology.”

I had to tell her: “I don’t think an apology or refund at this time will settle the problem. You’ve apologized from Day One when I raised this issue. Now, 2.5 months after, what you can say is still just that, an apology and PROMISE of a refund.”

The reply: “We’re just a small business with farmers doing multi-tasking deliveries & planting, harvest etc. Still on the process of improving system. Thank you for the feedback.”

I told her I have a soft heart for farmers because I come from a family of farmers, but it cannot be an excuse for lousy service.

You see, she has apologized so many times and acknowledged the mistake, but they leave me feeling irritated because nothing has been done to put meaning to the apology and to correct the wrong done.

I ordered the organic vegetables because I thought it would be healthy. Little did I know that it would only give me this much stress.

“Sorry” may be a powerful word when you put meaning to it, but it becomes just a word when overused. Being sorry is not enough when you just say it without doing something to correct even minor infractions.