Sorsogon mayor faces graft case

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed a graft case before the Sandiganbayan against Mayor Helen de Castro of Bulan, Sorsogon, and two others, in connection with alleged failure to deduct liquidated damages from final payment to a contractor in 2007.

De Castro is facing charges of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act along with then-municipal engineer Toby Gonzales Jr. and Shirley Baldon, identified in the charge sheet as owner of S.R. Baldon Construction and Supply.

The Ombudsman alleged that de Castro and Gonzales failed to deduct from the final payment to Baldon P145,770.60 representing supposed “liquidated damages for the delay in the installation of the additional 25-kilovault transformer in the main terminal building.”

The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail for each accused.

The case, which was filed on December 11 and raffled off on December 15, has been assigned to the Sandiganbayan’s First Division.

REINA C. TOLENTINO