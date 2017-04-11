Sorsogon official gunned down

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay: Provincial board member and businessman Pedro Ravanilla of Sorsogon was gunned down by gunmen riding a motorcycle few meters away from his home on Tuesday morning. Ravanilla, 64, also former city councilor of Sorsogon City, was kiled in front of Roda Building along Maharlika Highway of Barangay Pangpang, Sorsogon City. Malu Calubaquib, Philippine National Police-Bicol regional command spokesman, said the victim was fixing something with his foreman Honorio Deniega when an unidentified suspect from behind drew a short firearm and shot Ravanilla three times, causing his death. The suspect, wearing yellow t-shirt and black cap, fled backriding a waiting motorcycle driven by a companion along the diversion road of Sorsogon City. Ravanilla has a pending annulment case in court.