Sotto, Aiza in word war over condoms

SENATE Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd slammed his former protégé, National Youth Commission chairman Aiza Seguerra, calling the ex-child star “ignorant” for blaming “conservative beliefs” as the reason for rising HIV/AIDS cases in the country.

“Ignorante siya,” Sotto said when asked for his reaction to Seguerra’s Facebook post criticizing his opposition to the plan of the Department of Health (DOH) to distribute condoms to public high school students.

Seguerra, who identifies as a man, blamed Sotto’s conservative beliefs as the reason for the delay in the implementation of the Reproductive Health Law.

Social media was abuzz over the falling out between Sotto and Seguerra. Seguerra rose to fame as a mainstay in the noontime show “Eat Bulaga” that stars Sotto, his brother Marvic, and Joey de Leon.

Sotto earlier lashed out at DOH Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial when the Cabinet official tweeted that the senator should not force his beliefs on others. Sotto said the same could be said of Ubial.

Sotto pointed out that HIV has never been attributed to sexual contact between high school students.

He also pointed out that HIV/AIDS is prevalent among males having sex with males or MSM.

“Buy yourself some time to read and study before you speak about serious issues that men like me have been championing for decades,” Sotto said of Seguerra.

The DOH reported 3,112 new cases of HIV in the third quarter of 2016, mostly males in Metro Manila aged 25 to 34 years old.

Of the total, 2,997 infections were acquired through sexual contact.

JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA