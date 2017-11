Sotto, Andanar lead 31st PMPC Star Awards for TV honorees

ABS-CBN, GMA almost equal in number of nominations

Since 1987, the Star Awards of the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) had been giving out honors to outstanding works on television. Aimed to recognize endeavors on screen in various categories, it can well be compared to the US Emmy Awards.

For this year, the awards will be handed out on November 12 at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater of the Ateneo De Manila University in Quezon City.

Special awardees in the 31st edition are popular TV host-actor-producer Vic Sotto for the Ading Fernando Lifetime Achievement and broadcaster-turned-Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar for Excellence in Broadcasting.

Popular teen loveteams JoshLia of Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto and JakBie of Jak Roberto and Barbie Forteza are honored as German Moreno Power Tandems. “Maynila,” on its 19th year is recognized as the Longest Running Daytime Drama Anthology.

ABS-CBN and GMA are on almost equal footing in terms of number of nominations across categories, but also in the running are the other stations which have their own programming niches.

The following are the nominees in the major awards at stake.

Best TV Station: ABS-CBN, CNN Philippines, GMA, GMA News TV, IBC 13, PTV 4, TV5, Net 25 and UNTV 37.

Best Primetime Drama Series: “A Love To Last” (ABS-CBN), “Alyas Robin Hood” (GMA), “La Luna Sangre” (ABS-CBN), “Meant To Be” (GMA), “Mulawin vs. Ravena” (GMA), “My Dear Heart” (ABS-CBN), “Wildflower” (ABS-CBN).

Best Daytime Drama Series: “Ika-6 Na Utos” (GMA), “Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin” (ABS-CBN), “Impostora” (GMA), “Pusong Ligaw” (ABS-CBN), “Legally Blind” (GMA), “The Better Half” (ABS-CBN), “The Greatest Love” (ABS-CBN).

Best Drama Actress: Bea Alonzo (A Love To Last, ABS-CBN), Coney Reyes (My Dear Heart, ABS-CBN), Janine Gutierrez (Legally Blind, GMA), Kathryn Bernardo (La Luna Sangre, ABS-CBN), Kim Chiu (Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin, ABS-CBN), Kris Bernal (Impostora, GMA), Maja Salvador (Wildflower, ABS-CBN), Sanya Lopez (“Encantadia,” GMA), Sunshine Dizon (Ika-6 Na Utos) and Sylvia Sanchez (The Greatest Love, ABS-CBN).

Best Drama Actor: Carlo Aquino (The Better Half, ABS-CBN), Coco Martin (“FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano,” ABS-CBN), Daniel Padilla (La Luna Sangre, ABS-CBN), Dingdong Dantes (Alyas Robin Hood, GMA), Gabby Concepcion (Ika-6 Na Utos, GMA), Gerald Anderson (Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin, ABS-CBN), Ian Veneracion (A Love To Last, ABS-CBN), James Reid (“Till I Met You,” ABS-CBN), Jericho Rosales (“Magpahanggang Wakas,” ABS-CBN) and Ruru Madrid (Encantadia, GMA).

Best Drama Supporting Actress: Aiko Melendez (Wildflower, ABS-CBN), Carmina Villarroel (Till I Met You, ABS-CBN), Chanda Romero (Legally Blind, GMA), Dimples Romana (The Greatest Love, ABS-CBN), Eula Valdez (“Hahamakin Ang Lahat,” ABS-CBN), Ina Raymundo (La Luna Sangre, ABS-CBN), Iza Calzado (A Love To Last), Sunshine Cruz (Wildflower, ABS-CBN), Susan Roces (FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano, ABS-CBN), Yassi Pressman (FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano, ABS-CBN).

Best Drama Supporting Actor: Arnold Reyes (Wildflower, ABS-CBN), Arron Villaflor (The Greatest Love, ABS-CBN), Daniel Fernando (Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin, ABS-CBN), Jhong Hilarrio (FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano, ABS-CBN), Joseph Marco (Wildflower, ABS-CBN), Joshua Garcia (The Greatest Love, ABS-CBN), Marc Abaya (Legally Blind), Matt Evans (The Greatest Love, ABS-CBN), Richard Gutierrez (La Luna Sangre, ABS-CBN), Tirso Cruz III (Wildflower, ABS-CBN).

Best Child Performer: Angelica Ulip (Ika-6 Na Utos, GMA), Awra Briguela (Wansapanataym, ABS-CBN), Enzo Pelojero (My Dear Heart, ABS-CBN), Justin James Quilantang (La Luna Sangre, ABS-CBN), Marc Justin Alvarez (Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa, GMA), Nayomi Ramos (My Dear Heart, ABS-CBN), Xia Vigor (Langit Lupa, ABS-CBN), Yesha Camile (Langit Lupa, ABS-CBN), Yuan Francisco (Encantadia, GMA).

Best New Male TV Personality: Addy Raj (Meant To Be, GMA), Bruno Gabriel (Hahamakin Ang Lahat, GMA), Dave Bornea (Alyas Robin Hood, GMA), Gil Cuerva (My Love From The Star, GMA), Marco Gallo (Wansapanataym Presents Super Ving, ABS-CBN), Mark Oblea (Wansapanataym Presents My Hair Lady, ABS-CBN), Migo Adecer (Encantadia, GMA), Sebastian Duterte (Lakbai, TV5), Tony Labrusca (La Luna Sangre (ABS-CBN).

Best New Female TV Personality: AC Bonifacio (Wansapanataym Presents Super Ving, ABS-CBN), Cora Waddell (Pusong Ligaw, ABS-CBN), Kisses Delavin (Wansapanataym Presents Super Ving, ABS-CBN), Klea Pineda (Encantadia, GMA), Maika Rivera (Magpahanggang Wakas, ABS-CBN), Maymay Entrata (Maalaala Mo Kaya-Bahay, ABS-CBN), Mikee Quintos (Encantadia, GMA), Nayomi Ramos (My Dear Heart, ABS-CBN).

Best Female TV Host: Amy Perez (It’s Showtime, ABS-CBN), Anne Curtis (It’s Showtime, ABS-CBN), Jolina Magdangal (ASAP, ABS-CBN), Maine Mendoza (Eat Bulaga, GMA), Marian Rivera (Sunday Pinasaya, GMA), Nadine Lustre (It’s Showtime, ABS-CBN), Pia Guanio (Eat Bulaga, GMA), Regine Velasquez (Full House Tonight, GMA), Sara Geronimo (ASAP, ABS-CBN), Toni Gonzaga (ASAP, ABS-CBN).

Best Male TV Host: Alden Richards (Eat Bulaga, GMA), Allan K (Eat Bulaga, GMA), Billy Crawford (It’s Showtime, ABS-CBN), Jose Manalo (Eat Bulaga, GMA), Luis Manzano (ASAP, ABS-CBN), Piolo Pascual (ASAP, ABS-CBN), Robi Domingo (ASAP, ABS-CBN)m Ryan Agoncillo (Eat Bulaga, GMA), Vice Ganda (It’s Showtime, ABS-CBN).

PMPC is a group of veteran and active entertainment editors and writers for print, radio and online publications currently headed by movie scribe and showbiz radio program host Fernan de Guzman. The full coverage of the awards ceremonies will be aired on ABS-CBN “Sunday’s Best” at a latter date.