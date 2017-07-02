Sotto deplores fake news on PH

SENATOR Vicente Sotto 3rd deplored the alleged “fake news” aired by a television network in Australia that reported martial law in the Philippines was aimed to cripple the opposition.

Sotto is currently in Brisbane, Australia, to watch the boxing match today between Filipino boxing hero, Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn of Australia.

Apparently, Australia’s ABC News on Friday reported that President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law to “jail the political opposition.”

“I was watching ABC News here. Their news about the Philippines is quite bad. Their mainstream media is the source of fake news and not Facebook,” Sotto said in a radio interview from Brisbane.

“I was surprised by their report yesterday at 5:39 in the afternoon. An Indian-looking journalist reported that martial law was declared in the Philippines to jail the political opposition,” he said.

Sotto added, “Then, they cited Senator Leila de Lima as example. I don’t know how to object to the report.”

De Lima, a critic of the President and member of the Senate minority bloc, is detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City, on drug charges.

Sotto called on Secretary Martin Andanar, head of the Presidential Communications Office, to address the issue and “correct” the ABC News’ report.

“I don’t know where they get their report. That’s the reason why we have a bad image abroad. They gave erroneous report about the Philippines,” he said.

Sotto said he will watch Pacquiao’s fight to reciprocate the support being given to him by the Filipino boxer in the performance of his duty as Senate majority leader.