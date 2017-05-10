Sotto: Ethics complaint vs him ‘welcome thing’

SENATE Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd on Wednesday said he views an ethics complaint filed against him by various organizations as another blessing in disguise and he sees no problem with it.

“I haven’t read the complaint but we live in democracy, we have freedom of speech, we have freedom of expression, we have freedom of the press, we have freedom to waste our time. So it’s a welcome thing,” Sotto added, referring to the complaint

The ethics complaint was filed also on Wednesday by representative of the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women-Asia Pacific and the World March of Women (WMW)-Pilipinas, Pambansang Koalisyon ng Kababaihan sa Kanayunan, Purple Action for Indigenous Womens’ Rights, Partido ng Manggagawa (PM), Woman Health Philippines and Sentro ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas.

The complaint stemmed from the senator’s verbal slip about the status of Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo during her confirmation hearing last May 3.

“He epitomizes the segment of the misogynist and macho sector of society that considers women, who are without men as less of value,” the complainants said.

They added that Sotto, as a legislator, has undermined national policies that have underpinned The Solo Parents Welfare Act, the Magna Carta of Women and other laws.

The complaint was filed after the majority leader met with members of the Federation of Solo Parents Luzviminda Inc. (FSPL) and vowed to support the proposal to amend Republic Act 8972 or the Solo Parent Welfare Act.

Sotto, in an interview, said he has not yet read the complaint but added that he would immediate inhibit himself as chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics once he receives and reads the complaint.

“It might be another blessing in disguise because then automatically I will inhibit myself and then I will take leave from the committee on ethics and that will solve my dilemma with Sen. [Leila] de Lima because Sen. [Panfilo] Lacson will take over,” he said.

De Lima, who is detained on drug-related charges, is also facing an ethics complaint filed by members of the House of Representatives and a lawyer. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA