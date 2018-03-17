Sotto exposé and Comelec complaint vs Aquino et al show two angles of electoral fraud

SEN. Tito Sotto, in his ongoing exposé on alleged irregularities in the 2016 national and local elections, revealed the existence of queueing servers, not one but four of them, through his privilege speech last Wednesday.

In another election-related development, the Commission on Elections’ law department continued last Thursday its preliminary investigation of the election offense case filed by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) against former President Benigno Simeon Aquino 3rd, former Health Secretary Janette Garin, former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad, and other officials. This is the fourth hearing conducted by the Comelec law department on the election offense case arising out of the anti-dengue mass vaccination program, which involved the procurement of Sanofi-Pasteur’s Dengvaxia vaccine.

Questionable queue servers

A queue server is technically a “temporary holding area” used at the front end of an application server to improve its performance. One of the reasons is to prevent a central server failure in case of overloading.

There are several types of queue servers and the Comelec (or even Senator Sotto’s staff) should ascertain the types of the purported queue servers. It is only through this that we will know what they are really for. Is this queue server a transmission queue, a shadow queue, or an exception queue?

Pursuant to its constitutional authority, the COMELEC promulgated the General Instructions on the voting, counting and transmission of election results, among others, in Resolution No. 10057. Its Section 43 limited the transmission to three servers – the transparency server, the central server, the C/MBOC server. There is no mention of a queue server whatsoever.

In my opinion, the deployment of four queueing servers constitutes an election offense. This falls squarely within the provisions of Section 35 of Republic Act 8436, as amended by Republic Act 9369. The law penalizes the listed prohibited acts “whether or not the said acts affect the electoral process or results.”

Sub-paragraph (2) of paragraph (a) of Section 35 penalizes “(a) Utilizing without authorization, tampering with, damaging, destroying or stealing:” of”(2) electronic devices or their components, peripherals or supplies used in the AES such as counting machine, memory pack/diskette, memory pack receiver and computer set.”

The utilization of the queueing servers, which technically is a computer set, was without authorization and hence, a prohibited act. Consider this, “Any person convicted for violation of this Act, except those convicted of the crime of electoral sabotage, shall be penalized with imprisonment of eight years and one day to twelve (12) years without possibility of parole, and perpetual disqualification to hold public office and deprivation of the right of suffrage. Moreover, the offender shall be perpetually disqualified to hold any non-elective public office.”

This is the opportune time to identify and expose the shenanigans within the Comelec.

Questionable ‘emergency’ mass vaccination

In the complaint filed by the VACC against Aquino et al., lawyer Manuelito Luna claimed that the procurement of the Dengvaxia vaccines by the Department of Health, through the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC), was done during the election ban period.

Aquino and Garin, in their counter-allegations, maintain that there was a continued rise in the number of dengue cases and that an emergency was present – necessitating that the government go through the procurement of Dengvaxia in spite of the election ban.

Under Article XXII, Section 261 of the Omnibus Election Code, a person would be guilty of an election offense if he commits any of the prohibited acts enumerated there. Paragraph (v) mandates the prohibition against release, disbursement or expenditure of public funds by any public official or employee including barangay officials and those of government-owned or controlled corporations and their subsidiaries, 45 days before a regular election and thirty days before a special election. This is the election ban period.

Can the government release, disburse or spend public funds during this period? The answer is yes. Sub-paragraph (1) of paragraph (v) enumerates the exceptions to the ban. This includes emergency situations like a calamity or disaster. Since there is a continued increase of dengue cases, which is already considered an emergency, the previous administration considered the procurement of Dengvaxia as one of the exceptions to the election ban.

But wait, not so fast. If we, for the sake of argument, accept that there was a dengue “emergency” which had to be immediately addressed, the procuring entity cannot be PCMC. This was a grave mistake.

The second sentence in sub-paragraph (2) of paragraph (v) states, “Should a calamity or disaster occur, all releases normally or usually coursed through the said ministries and offices of other ministries shall be turned over to, and administered and disbursed by, the Philippine National Red Cross, subject to the supervision of the Commission on Audit or its representatives, and no candidate or his or her spouse or member of his family within the second civil degree of affinity or consanguinity shall participate, directly or indirectly, in the distribution of any relief or other goods to the victims of the calamity or disaster.”

It is rather clear that in times of calamities or disasters, all projects should be turned over to the Philippine National Red Cross (PNRC) for proper administration and disbursement.

Hmm. Probably, then President Aquino misheard Secretary Garin – he thought she said PCMC instead of PNRC. Sounds alike.

