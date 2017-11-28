Sotto files cyberliber complaint vs blogger over ‘Palace dogs’ post

SENATE Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd filed on Tuesday a cyberlibel complaint against a blogger for his allegedly “malicious post” on Facebook that called seven senators, including Sotto, “Malacanang dogs.”

In his complaint filed before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office, Sotto said the accusations of Eduardo “Cocoy” Dayao were made with reckless disregard of whether they were false or not.

He said the malicious post was aimed clearly to incite outrage against Sotto, Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd, Senators Francis Pangilinan, Richard Gordon, Manny Pacquiao, Cynthia Villar, Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan for not signing Resolution 516 condemning extrajudicial killings.

Minority Sen. Francis Pangilinan admitted that it was him who gathered the signatures of his colleagues but maintained that a resolution to be filed did not need all of their signatures.

Despite Pangilinan’s clarifications, Dayao neither put down his post on “Silent No More PH” nor issued any correction.

“In as much as the respondent has the right to express his opinion, as it is a freedom guaranteed by our Constitution, the means and manner in which he exercised his rights with impunity has transgressed into my right as a person,” Sotto said in his complaint.