SENATOR Vicente Sotto 3rd said he may support any extension of martial law if it would be confined only to Lanao del Sur.

He made the remark when asked whether it would now be easy for Malacanang to seek the approval of Congress if President Rodrigo Duterte would decide to extend martial law now that the Supreme Court validated its declaration.

“It depends on what they will present (to us) and based on our assessment. Of course, we need more information to justify the necessity to extend it,” Sotto said in a media forum.

Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao after the Maute group on May 23 seized Marawi City, the capital of Lanao del Sur.

“I’m looking at the possibility that, yes, we might extend but it probably be limited to Lanao Sur (only) or areas where there are no longer possibility of conflict,” he said.

Sotto added: ”It will be easier (for us to support any extension) if they will say they will confine it (in Lanao del Sur). (But) if it is still be the entire Mindanao, we have to know why.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO