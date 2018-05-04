Sotto next Senate president

A change in the Senate leadership is in the offing, with Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd expected to assume the chamber’s top post, Sen. Panfilo Lacson revealed on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters during the Kapihan sa Senado news forum, Lacson said there was an “understanding” between Sotto and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd that they would split the term of the top post.

He said such an arrangement was not new and that the only matter that needed to be resolved was the date of the execution.

“If there is a standing agreement we will all respect the agreement and vote on what has been agreed upon,” Lacson said. “Knowing Senate President Pimentel, hindi siya magbabago sa ganitong klaseng usapan [he will not renege on this agreement].”

In March, The Manila Times reported that a leadership change would occur in the Senate during the third and last session of the 17th Congress, after the impeachment trial of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Sources told The Times Sotto would take over the leadership of the chamber when Pimentel steps down for his reelection bid. It was not however clear if the leadership change would also affect other positions in the Senate.

Senate insiders are speculating that the revamp is part of a “term-sharing” agreement forged between Pimentel and Sotto ahead of the 2019 elections.

Pimentel and Sotto denied any term-sharing agreement, although the former said he could be replaced anytime.

“I am saying that I can be replaced anytime. I’m willing to let go. There will be no hard feelings and I will also be a part of the majority,” Pimentel said.

Sotto in the same story said no two senators could agree to share a term because members of the chamber elect their leaders.

“Term-sharing is not an issue. Senate leaders serve at the pleasure of the senators,” he added.

Committee chairmanships

On whether all positions in the Senate will be declared vacant upon the change in leadership, Lacson said that unless senators, in a caucus, decided to change the chairmanships of the Senate committees, the existing setup would be retained.

“The Senate leadership or any leadership is only as good as the people supporting that leadership,” he added.

Pimentel in a text message Thursday reiterated that there was no agreement regarding the Senate presidency but said he would talk to Sotto soon.

“No agreement. But will talk to Senator Sotto immediately upon arrival. Then hold majority caucus,” said Pimentel, who was on his way to Austria to visit a nuclear power plant.

Sotto in a separate text message also denied any direct agreement between him and Pimentel, and said the position of leadership was a consensus of all the members of the chamber.

But he vowed to accept leadership chores if his colleagues entrusted it to him, he said.

From ‘Tito Vice’ to ‘Tito Sen’

First elected to the Senate in 1992, when he topped the senatorial race, Sotto is the most senior member of the Senate.

The staunchly “pro-life” senator led the Senate opposition to the reproductive health (RH) bill that eventually became law in 2012, and is against abortion and same-sex marriage. Sotto however favors the death penalty.

Sotto survived criticisms during the RH bill debates, when he was accused of plagiarism during his speeches.

He is on his fourth term, and has led several committees, among them public services, science and technology, local governments and tourism. He has sponsored and authored more than 100 laws, making him one of the most prolific senators.

Sotto has been in public service for the past 24 years, starting in 1988 when he entered politics as vice mayor of Quezon City.

He was reelected to the Senate in 1998, 2010 and 2016. He briefly served as chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board, from 2008 to 2009 during the Arroyo administration.

Sotto was drafted by Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as her vice president ahead of the 1998 elections, but sought Senate reelection instead when Arroyo agreed to run with House Speaker Jose de Venecia, who vied for the presidency under the Lakas-NUCD party.

Prior to his entry in public service, Sotto was an actor, artist, musician and a multi-awarded bowler, winning in several international competitions.

Sotto is also one of the main hosts of the country’s longest-running noontime show “Eat Bulaga,” with his brother Vic Sotto and close friend Joey de Leon.

Sotto made a name in the music industry and produced popular singing groups and artists in the 1970s and 1980s, like VST and Co., Sharon Cuneta, Freddie Aguilar, Rico J. Puno, Anthony Castelo and Asin.

He also composed about 80 songs including “Dakilang Lahi,” which was adopted as one of the official songs of the 1998 Philippine Centennial Celebrations and “Magkaisa,” the “anthem” of the 1986 People Power Revolution.