Sotto pushes for body to solely prosecute drug cases, bring down high dismissal rate

SENATE Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd is pushing for the creation of an executive body that will focus on the prosecution of suspected drug personalities and other criminals who have been arrested, citing the high dismissal rate on cases, especially on illegal drugs.

Sotto filed Senate Resolution 702 urging President Rodrigo Duterte to create the “Presidential Office on Drugs and Crimes” that would be tasked in ensuring that criminals and drug suspects were properly prosecuted.

Based on records, there was a 70 percent dismissal rate mostly due to technicalities.

Sotto said the huge number of dismissals on drug cases was alarming that was why there was need to create an office under the direct supervision of the President to handle prosecution.

The proposal stems from the recent dismissal by the Department of Justice (DOJ) of the cases involving alleged drug lords Kerwin Espinosa, Peter Lim, Peter Co.

Assistant State Prosecutors Michael John Humarang and Aristotle Reyes, in a 41-page resolution, had cleared the suspects for lack of probable cause.

“The purpose of this office, which will be created through an Executive Order, is to ensure that cases will be effectively prosecuted and further make the war on drugs lethal against drug syndicates in the country,” the majority leader said.

He also noted that despite the strong cases filed against drug suspects, cases have been eventually dismissed because of the lack of coordination between the law enforcers and prosecutors especially in building a case.

Under Sotto’s proposal, the office shall also formulate programs and protocols to strengthen the prosecution of drug cases and assist law enforcers.

State and public prosecutors will be designated to the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to advise, supervise and monitor anti-drug and crimes operations. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA