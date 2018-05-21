UPDATE: Sotto to keep ‘open communication lines’ with Palace, House even if ‘we’re not partymates’

NEWLY elected Senate President Vicente Sotto 3rd vowed on Monday to maintain a fair but vocal Senate that would cooperate with the Executive department.

Speaking to members of the media after officially assuming his post, Sotto said he would listen to both the majority and minority blocs.

While he vowed to prioritize legislation of all senators, Sotto said he also intended to keep a strong relationship with the House of Representatives.

“We hope to have a continuing relationship with them and then all the previous priorities that have been in the calendar will still be there and we will move for it and push for it,” Sotto said.

Sotto said he would cooperate with the Executive branch but that if there would be problems would want to hear them first and let the Senate know.

“We want to retain the lines open even if I am not a party-mate of the President or I am not a party-mate of the Speaker of the House,” he added.

Sotto is a member of the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) but has joined the “super majority” in the Senate of the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino-Laban (PDP-Laban), the party of President Rodrigo Duterte and his predecessor, Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd.

As for the priority bills, Sotto particularly said that the Senate would work on the immediate passage of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law, the occupational safety law, the universal health package law and the public service act among others.

He said Senate would work overtime to maximize the remaining session days before Congress adjourns sine die in June.

“All these must be approved by the Senate hopefully by next week… So we will try to work overtime,” he added.

Asked about his detractors who questioned his qualifications, Sotto said: “Ang sarap sagutin ng pabalang pero huwag na lang.”

(I would really love to answer back but no.)

“Basta tignan muna nila yung record [ko],” he said.

(They should just first look at my record).”

Sotto has been in government service since 1988 when he was elected vice mayor of Quezon City on the strength of his anti-drug campaign.

Earlier on n Monday, Pimentel nominated Sotto to succeed him.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon did not name anyone from the minority bloc and abstained from voting on Sotto’s nomination.

In his acceptance speech, Sotto said he did not expect to become a Senate President.

“Lumipas ang tatlong dekada, at tinitiyak ko sa inyo na hindi ko inaasahan ang mga pangyayari sa araw ito noon,” said Sotto.

(After three decades, I can assure you that I didn’t expect that this moment today will happen.)

ENRIQUE AGCAOILI