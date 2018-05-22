Sotto vows vocal, cooperative Senate

Sen. Vicente Sotto 3rd, the veteran lawmaker who became a household name as noontime television host, became the 29th Senate president on Monday, second in the line of succession to the Office of the President.

No less than the outgoing Senate president, Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, nominated him to the post during Monday afternoon’s session.

Sotto’s takeover ended months of speculation over the Senate leadership, first reported by The Manila Times in March.

Pimentel, son of former Senate president Aquilino Pimentel Jr., stepped down from his post hours before to the session.

Sen. Gregorio Honasan moved to change the Senate leadership and recognized Pimentel’s manifestation to nominate Sotto, who is not a member of the ruling PDP-Laban party.

Pimentel, who steered the passage of Duterte administration-backed bills such as the tax reform law and the free college tuition law, thanked his colleagues for giving him the opportunity to preside over the affairs of the Senate in the last 22 months.

He recognized Sotto’s performance as Senate majority leader, saying Sotto solved deadlocks on the floor and clarified difficult procedural issues.

“In short, if something is happening in our neighborhood who do we call? No other than my nominee,” Pimentel said, referring to Sotto.

Sotto, of the Nationalist People’s Coalition, is the third in his family to become a senator, after Vicente Sotto, author of the Press Freedom Law, and Filemon Sotto, a delegate to the 1934 Constitutional Convention and a newspaper publisher.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon did not nominate anyone from the minority bloc, composed of himself, Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th, Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th, Sen. Risa Hontiveros and Sen. Leila de Lima.

In his acceptance speech, Sotto paid tribute to nine Senate presidents that he had served under: Neptali Gonzales, Edgardo Angara, Ernesto Maceda, Marcelo Fernan, Blas Ople, Franklin Drilon, Pimentel Jr., Juan Ponce Enrile and Pimentel 3rd.

“Ang kaalaman na matututuhan saan mang unibersidad sa mundo ay hindi maaring maitapat sa karanasan at karunungan na aking nakuha mula sa sa kanila (The knowledge one can get from any university in the world cannot match the experience and knowledge I got from them),” Sotto said.

Sotto and Pimentel have denied that there was a term-sharing agreement between them. Sotto said leaders of the chamber serve at the pleasure of the senators.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri replaced Sotto as Senate majority leader, whose primary responsibility is to traffic proposed legislation on the floor.

Fair, vocal

Sotto vowed to maintain a fair but vocal Senate that would also be cooperative with the Executive Department.

“We want to keep the lines open even if I am not a party-mate of the President or I am not a party-mate of the speaker of the house,” he told reporters.

“We hope to have a continuing relationship with them and then all the previous priority [bills]that have been on the calendar will still be there,” Sotto said.

The Palace also vowed to cooperate with the new Senate leadership.

“We respect the choice of our senators on their leader,” Roque said.

First elected to the Senate in 1992, when he topped the senatorial race, Sotto is the most senior member of the Senate.

The staunchly “pro-life” senator led the Senate opposition to the reproductive health (RH) bill that eventually became law in 2012, and is against abortion and same-sex marriage. Sotto however favors the death penalty.

Sotto survived criticisms during the RH bill debates, when he was accused of plagiarism during his speeches.

He is on his fourth term, and has led several committees, among them public services, science and technology, local governments and tourism. He has sponsored and authored more than 100 laws, making him one of the most prolific senators.

Sotto has been in public service for the past 24 years, starting in 1988 when he entered politics as vice mayor of Quezon City.

He was reelected to the Senate in 1998, 2010 and 2016. He briefly served as chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board, from 2008 to 2009 during the Arroyo administration.

Prior to his entry in public service, Sotto was an actor, artist, musician and a multi-awarded bowler, winning in several international competitions.

Sotto is also one of the main hosts of the country’s longest-running noontime show “Eat Bulaga,” with his brother Vic Sotto and close friend Joey de Leon.

Sotto made a name in the music industry and produced popular singing groups and artists in the 1970s and 1980s, like VST and Co., Sharon Cuneta, Freddie Aguilar, Rico J. Puno, Anthony Castelo and Asin.

He also composed about 80 songs including “Dakilang Lahi,” which was adopted as one of the official songs of the 1998 Philippine Centennial Celebrations and “Magkaisa,” the “anthem” of the 1986 People Power Revolution.

WITH CATHERINE S. VALENTE