Sotto’s chance

It’s easy to explain why the Senate majority chose to elect Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd as its 29th president.

At this juncture in the country’s history, the Senate – an institution prone to bottlenecks and inertia – needs an old hand to steer important legislation and reforms in the little time that is left before Congress begins amending the 1987 Constitution to shift to a federal system of government.

Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd can no longer perform this function as he is set to mount a reelection bid. The Senate president, as the leader of the smaller but more deliberative chamber of the bicameral legislature, cannot afford to be distracted.

The Manila Times chooses to be constructive and will not join in the heckling of Sotto, especially by rabid partisans on social media.

Sotto’s election to the Senate presidency is reflective of the will of the Senate majority bloc, which should be reflective of the will of the people. As an elected representative, Sotto is eligible for any post in the chamber, as is the troublemaker Antonio Trillanes 4th, or the wet-in-the-ears Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino 4th.

Sotto, of course, is no Jovito Salonga or Aquilino Pimentel Jr. (Koko’s father), and he knows this.

Sotto, in his acceptance speech, paid tribute to nine Senate presidents under whose leadership he had served: Neptali Gonzales, Edgardo Angara, Ernesto Maceda, Marcelo Fernan, Blas Ople, Franklin Drilon, Pimentel Jr., Juan Ponce Enrile and Pimentel 3rd.

This tells us that Sotto knows he is following in the footsteps of bigger men in Philippine history, and this is probably his only shot at being in their august company.

Sotto, in his fourth and last term as senator, could yet surprise his haters. Little known to the public, Sotto is already the most senior member of the Philippine Senate, having been elected to the 9th Congress in 1992.

In the current 17th Congress, Sotto possesses the institutional memory and an enviable mastery of the rules of order and legislative processes.

He is probably only the second non-lawyer in the Senate to have such a skill set, after Francisco Tatad, who was not able to ascend to the Senate presidency but, like Sotto, served as majority floor leader for years. Fellow senators and long-time Senate reporters attest to Sotto’s legislative acumen.

Sotto, moreover, is one of the few senators who have a clear and principled stand on issues of family and life. It should be noted that his staunch opposition to the Reproductive Health (RH) Law, rammed by the Aquino administration through Congress in 2012, was vindicated when 11 unconstitutional provisions were struck down by the Supreme Court two years later.

This does not, however, excuse Sotto from his boorishness, notably his shameful remark during the confirmation hearings for Judy Taguiwalo as social welfare secretary, which we will not repeat here.

But it would be very elitist of anyone to immediately dismiss Sotto if only for his background as a noontime show host and comedian. Sotto, at the very least, knows the people’s pulse, and had inspired and continues to inspire Filipinos with his popular music, notably his signature composition, “Magkaisa,” which became the anthem of the EDSA People Power Revolution of 1986.

Sotto, we, hope, grows into the position given to him by the electorate, and gives it the devotion and respect it deserves.