Kevler

From powering concerts and large-scale events with their top-of- the-line speakers, amplifiers, mixers and microphones, Kevler, the leader in professional audio systems, now brings the crisp, clear, professional sound to your home through its newest home theater entertainment systems and ranges. Enjoy superb audio quality in the comfort of your home with the new KR active stereo speakers, PS-650, EON-12PA speaker system, KR 312 12” karaoke speaker and many more!

For more information, visit www.digitalfocus.com.ph.