South Africa is Miss Universe 2017

AND the winner is . . .

South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe 2017 in Las Vegas on Sunday, local time.

France’s Iris Mittenaere passed on the title that she won in Manila

Second runner- up was Davina Bennett of Jamaica while Colombia’s Laura Gonzalez was first runner-up in the beauty pageant that was held at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is the second title for South Africa, which last won in 1978 when Margaret Gardiner was crowned, according to the Miss Universe website.

Nel-Peters, 21, bested 92 other candidates, including Miss Philippines’ Rachel Peters, who reached the Top 10.

In the question and answer segment, Nel-Peters said that people must be confident of their individuality, describing the Miss Universe as a woman who has overcome many fears and should be able to help other women overcome theirs.

Nel-Peters graduated with a degree in Business Management at North West University. Her half-sister, who has a disability, served as her motivation in going to beauty pageants. She won Miss South Africa 2017 last March.

Miss Philippines, Rachel Peters, failed to advance to the Top 5. ARIC JOHN SY CUA