South Carolina layout named national golf course of the year

A South Carolina layout has been named the 2017 Golf Course of the Year by the National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA).

Atlantic Dunes at Sea Pines Resort in Hilton Head Island, which was recently constructed by Davis Love III on the site of Hilton Head’s first course, Sea Pines’ Ocean Course, has earned the national honor.

The NGCOA annually honors member courses based on course quality, management, contributions to the community and significant contributions to the game.

Atlantic Dunes will officially receive the accolade at the NGCOA ‘s “Celebration and Awards Dinner” on Feb. 8 at the Golf Business Conference held at San Antonio’s Marriott Rivercenter.

In August, Atlantic Dunes was named “Golf Course of the Year” by the South Carolina Golf Course Owners Association (SCGCOA), beating out a few courses including Man O’War Golf Club, the Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association’s Course of the Year.

The state distinction automatically nominated Atlantic Dunes for the national award. Atlantic Dunes recently debuted at No. 7 in Golfweek’s “Best Courses You Can Play in South Carolina” list.

Love Golf Design architects Scot Sherman, Mark Love and Davis Love restored natural sand dunes, created new dunes and incorporated coquina shells and seaside grasses into the native pines and oaks that line fairways to give the layout both seaside and Lowcountry feels.

Sea Pines has hosted the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing for the past 50 years on Harbour Town Golf Links.

The Grande Dunes Resort Course in Myrtle Beach was named the NGCOA national course of the year in 2009.

TNS