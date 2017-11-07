South Cotabato exports papayas to SKorea

PAPAYAS from Tupi, South Cotabato are now being sold in South Korea, the Agriculture department said on Monday.

Milagros Casis, executive director of the department’s Region 12 office, said farmers from the province had shipped an initial ton of solo papayas to South Korea.

“We are glad that our farmers from Tupi inked a deal with Nurida Company based in South Korea,” Casis said.

According to the supply agreement, Tupi farmers, led by RM Fruits as the consolidator, are expected to ship two to three metric tons of solo papaya every week.

“This is a triumph for us since we are encouraging more farmers in Region 12 to think of the bigger market . . . this is one of the priorities now of the agriculture department,” Casis said.

The regional offical said the deal was reached after RM Fruits participated in the TienDA Farmers’ and Fishermen’s Outlet in Manila where representatives from Nurida were present.

TienDA, which was conceptualized by Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, aims to bring local agri-fishery products to Metro Manila.

Casas also pointed to expanded export developments for the region.

“The Tulunan Mango and Fruits Growers’ Association of Tulunan, North Cotabato also shipped two tons of carabao mangoes to Dubai, United Arab Emirates just a month ago,” she said.

The construction of a treatment facility in Region 12 is also expected further boost export opportunities for papaya and other high value crops.