South Cotabato village chief on narco list nabbed

COTABATO CITY: A barangay (village) chairman in Surallah, South Cotabato, who is on the narco-list of President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested by policemen on Wednesday. Chief Inspector Aldrin Gonzales, speaking for the Police Regional Office in Region 12 (PRO 12), identified the suspect as Pudi Udasan Ambalgan, 54, chairman of Barangay Upper Sepaka, Surallah. The 54-year-old village official did not resist arrest when members of the regional, provincial and municipal police showed him three warrants for his arrest for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Law and RA 10591 or Illegal Possession of Firearms and Explosives. Seized from Ambalgan were two caliber 45 pistols with bullets, a caliber 30 Carbine rifle and ammunition. A police report said no illegal drugs were confiscated from Ambalgan, who is listed in the narco list of the President as a “high value target” of the Philippine National Police.