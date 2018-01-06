South Korea to create 30M sq m of seaport hinterland

South Korea is planning to create 30 million square meters of seaport hinterland by 2030 to enhance its development plan for its industrial and logistics infrastructure.

The hinterland will be established in eight ports that are capable of handling 10 million tons of cargo a year, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

The eight ports are Busan, Incheon, Gwangyang, Pyeongtaek-Dangjin, Ulsan, Pohang, Mokpo, and Masan.

According to the ministry, these ports can handle 2,000 20-foot equivalent unit class container ships, and have 240-m general cargo wharves. These ports have also secured at least 300,000 sq m of land for development.

The ministry said 1.5 trillion won will be spent for the project up to the target year, and will generate an estimated 11.9-trillion won worth of production inducement effects. A total of 87,000 new jobs is also expected to be created from the said project.