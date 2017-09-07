South Korea party leader quits over new graft scandal

SEOUL: A South Korean opposition party which split from president Park Geun-Hye’s grouping as she was engulfed in a corruption scandal last year saw its own leader step down Thursday over graft allegations. The Bareun party’s own leader Lee Hye-Hoon has been under increasing pressure since prosecutors last month opened an investigation into allegations a businesswoman gave her cash and gifts worth about 60 million won ($50,000) over nearly a dozen occasions. She denies the accusations but stepped down Thursday, telling her party lawmakers: “I apologize for causing concern because of my lack of virtue.” She insisted she would clear her name and “the truth will come out sooner or later.”
South Korea party leader quits over new graft scandal0
