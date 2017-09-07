South Korea party leader quits over new graft scandal

SEOUL: A South Korean opposition party which split from president Park Geun-Hye’s grouping as she was engulfed in a corruption scandal last year saw its own leader step down Thursday over graft allegations. The Bareun party’s own leader Lee Hye-Hoon has been under increasing pressure since prosecutors last month opened an investigation into allegations a businesswoman gave her cash and gifts worth about 60 million won ($50,000) over nearly a dozen occasions. She denies the accusations but stepped down Thursday, telling her party lawmakers: “I apologize for causing concern because of my lack of virtue.” She insisted she would clear her name and “the truth will come out sooner or later.”