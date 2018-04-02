South Korean firm to expand Port Irene in Cagayan

THE Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea-based Fairbridge Construction Corp. for the expansion of Port Irene in Cagayan to provide wider accommodation for large cruise and cargo vessels.

“We have a memorandum of understanding already signed and they are going to conduct the pre-feasibility and feasibility study,” CEZA Administrator and Chief Executive Officer Raul Lambino told The Manila Times.

“They are targeting to finish the feasibility study within six months. After that we can enter into an agreement where we will spell out in detail the terms and conditions, as well as the necessary clearances to be secured,” he added.

Earlier this year, Lambino said Fairbridge expressed its interest to invest P2 billion for the expansion and modernization of Port Irene in Santa Ana, Cagayan.

The proposal also includes a reclamation project to fortify the one-kilometer concrete breakwater and upgrade the existing piers and wharves. These include the dredging of a navigational channel and mooring piers, reclamation for new wharves and yards, upgrading of the breakwater and construction of additional piers at no cost to the government in exchange for sea sand to be dredged.

“The P2 billion they said earlier is just a minimum investment. They told us that their investment could even go higher,” Lambino said.

“The most important aspect of their investment other than dredging would be the setting up of the processing plant for the construction materials that they are going to manufacture. The materials will be used for ceiling,

walling, flooring. They will be using as raw material the sand that would be extracted from the offshore of Port Irene,” Lambino said.

He added that Fairbridge’s investment is part of CEZA’s plan to develop and modernize Port Irene to make it an international container terminal.

“We are looking at reclaiming more lands along the shorelines of the port. We hope that we could reclaim a minimum of 300 hectares so Fairbridge is just one of the companies that submitted that kind of proposal,” Lambino said.

Companies based in Chin and Malaysia have also expressed interest in developing Port Irene.