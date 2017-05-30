South Korean superstar Kim Soo Hyun revisits Manila

Diehard Korean drama fans went into frenzy after snapshots of their oppa or big brother, South Korean superstar Kim Soo Hyun taken at the Aquino International Airport began circulating on social media on May 24. Not surprisingly, his arrival instantly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Trying his best not to be distinguished but failing so, Kim was spotted wearing a black ensemble and a baseball cap. As it turned out, the superstar was in the country to be the special guest of an electronic brand’s event.

A self-confessed introvert, the 29-year-old was encouraged by his mother to take acting classes in high school to overcome shyness. Since then, he began his journey to be one of the top actors of South Korea.

Kim is best known for his role in several movies and series such as “Dream High,” “Moon Embracing the Sun,” “The Producers,” “The Thieves,” “Secretly, Greatly,” and “My Love from the Star,” which catapulted the heartthrob to international fame.

In My Love from the Star, Kim stars as the alien Do Min-joon or Matteo Do who landed on Earth and eventually met a popular actress named Cheon Song-yi. Due to the show’s popularity in the country, GMA Network has adapted and is now airing My Love from the Star, starring Jennylyn Mercado and model-turned-actor Gil Cuerva.

Besides swooning fans with his undeniable charm, critics have also affirmed Kim’s acting prowess as he received several awards such as Gallup Korea’s Actor of the Year in 2014. Moreover, he was included in Forbes Korea’s Power Celebrity list in 2013 (fourth), 2015 (second), and 2016 (fifth).

With his immense popularity, Kim consequently became a favorite among brands—earning the King of Endorsements label—and has so far landed 14 endorsement deals, including Samsung Electronics, which brought him to the Philippines.

Warm hospitality

During the Samsung QLED TV launch at Okada Manila on May 26, Kim said he was humbled by the warm hospitality of the Filipinos he meets wherever he goes.

“I came here in the Philippines when I was young to travel and now I’ve got this opportunity to be here for this event,” Soo Hyun shared to the members of the press, including The Manila Times, through an interpreter.

“Since I came from the airport, everyone was very welcoming. Thank you for your love and support. I hope everyone would spend a great time here,” he added.

Unknown to many, Kim had a Filipina English tutor when he was a teenager. A photo of him and an unknown Filipina was posted at Kim Soo Hyun International Fanclub’s Facebook page saying, “An FB user today shared a picture of a young Kim Soo Hyun. The caption said that the woman in the picture is his friend [who]became Kim Soo Hyun English tutor in Philippines.”

“He stayed in Manila for a while because of his mom’s business there,” the post further read.

Meanwhile, the VIP guest revealed during the event that he is currently busy promoting his new action-thriller film entitled “Real.”

“Recently I finished my film. We’ve been going around for the movie advertisements. That’s how I’ve been spending my days,” the actor updated.

Real is a story about a colorful city controlled by the underworld, where a troubleshooter, Jang Tae-yeong (played by Soo Hyun) who is good at dealing with “dark business” solves all requests. Things change for him, however, after he meets a former detective reporter named No Yeom played by Lee Gyung-young. The movie will be released in July in Korea.

Before ending his very brief appearance in the event, Kim was still able to manage sending gratitude to his thousands of Filipino fans.

“Thank you for your love and support from afar,” he ended.