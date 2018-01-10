South Korean telco keen to be third service provider, says Palace

A TELECOMMUNICATIONS company from South Korea is interested to team up with a local partner to become the Philippines’ third telco player, a Malacanang official said on Wednesday.

In a radio interview, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the third player may not necessarily come from China despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s previous pronouncements.

He said the Philippine Telegraph & Telephone Corp (PT&T) and its South Korean partner have also expressed interest to enter the country’s market.

The information was relayed by acting Secretary Eliseo Rio Jr. of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to President Rodrigo Duterte during a Cabinet meeting in Malacañang on Monday.

“DICT acting Secretary Rio mentioned two companies interested so far to become the third player in the telecommunications industry — first, China Telecom and the consortium that has yet to be announced and second in the list is the PT&T group and its partner, a Korean telecom company,” Andanar told dwIZ radio.

Malacañang said China Telecom has been selected by Beijing to invest in the Philippines.

Duterte invited China to invest in the telco industry to break the present duopoly of Globe Telecom Inc. and PLDT Inc. and offer consumers another option following complaints of inefficiency in service and slow internet.

In December, Malacañang said that Durterte wanted the third telco player to start providing services to consumers by the first quarter of 2018.

Andanar said the government was hoping the operations of a third telco player could start in the next few months.

“Talagang inaapura po iyan ng DICT para maging competitive po ang ating telecoms industry (DICT is really rushing it to make the telecoms industry more competitive),” he said.

With the President’s decision to open the telco industry to other players, Andanar said PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc. have set aside funds to further improve their services.

He claimed that PLDT has committed P58 billion while Globe offered P47 billion in additional investments.

“We can really see that even just the announcement itself ay nahikayat po iyong dalawang telco giants na ito na mag-invest ng pera para pagandahin pa iyong kanilang serbisyo (The two giant telcos were encouraged to invest money to improve their services) so, that in itself is already a victory for the Filipino people,” he said.