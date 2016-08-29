‘South Koreans top list of fugitives’

SOUTH Koreans topped the list of wanted foreigners hiding in the Philippines to avoid arrest in their country of origin, according to the Bureau of Immigration (BI). The bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) showed that of the 98 foreign fugitives arrested from January to August 10, 2016 most of them are South Koreans – 61; Chinese –16; Americans – 15; Taiwanese – 3; a German, a Canadian, an Australian, a Bangladeshi and a Pakistani.

Lawyer Jose Carlitos Licas, BI deputy intelligence chief and concurrent head of the FSU, said they have been working closely and sharing intelligence information with embassies that enabled BI operatives to locate and arrest the fugitives. Licas added that 55 of the arrested aliens were wanted for cybercrimes while 27 others were charged with fraud and economic crimes. They also included nine pedophiles wanted for sex offenses while the rest were charged with other crimes such as murder, smuggling, identity theft, drug pushing, robbery and human trafficking.