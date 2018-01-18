Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York marks its 25th anniversary with a celebration of color and spirit of adventure. Inspired by the warmth of Southern charm, Kate Spade’s Spring collection captures the sights, sounds and welcoming energy of New Orleans.

Its ready-to-wear collections come in a palette of soft dusky pink, strawberry and denim-blue hues, along with touches of green, from verdigris to Spanish moss. It showcases prim silhouettes, sharp tailoring and athletic styles that are complemented by high-neck dresses and blouses that are both powerful and ladylike.

Flouncy, peplum tops feature eyelet or pintuck details, and sit alongside culottes and cropped denim for a fancy-casual look. A shirred, off-the-shoulder dress and top in muted gingham capture a folky, bohemian spirit, while oversized trench coats with playful embroidery and twill ponchos round out the outerwear. The collection’s mix-and-match effect lends it to unexpected styling twists and turns, making for a truly versatile set.

Kate Spade New York is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 5, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La and Rustan’s Cebu.