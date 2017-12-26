Southern Leyte mayor, 3 others face graft raps

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed graft cases before the Sandiganbayan against San Francisco (Southern Leyte) Mayor Samson Gamutan Jr. and three others over the alleged issuance in 2012 of cash advances amounting to P393,240.17 to a person who was allegedly not entitled to receive such.

Charged with Gamutan were then-municipal accountant Resurreccion Tangso; Rosenda Bansig, OIC-municipal treasurer at the time of the cases; and Jesus Gamutan, identified in the charge sheets as “a [then-] private secretary and a [then-] coterminus employee.”

The Office of the Ombudsman alleged that Gamutan, Tangso and Bansig, “conspiring and confederating with one another, and with Jesus E. Gamutan, g[a]ve Jesus unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference by issuing him [Jesus] a cash advance amounting to “ P125,240.17 [in the first case], P63,000 [in the second], P200,000 [in the third]and P5,000 [in the fourth case].

It alleged that the cash advances were issued “despite the fact that Jesus was not entitled to receive such” cash advances, supposedly for “being a non-bonded officer” at the time.

The Ombudsman recommended bail amounting to P120,000 for each of the accused.

On December 15, the four cases–which were filed on December 11–were raffled off to the Sandiganbayan’s First Division.

Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act) prohibits public officers from causing undue injury to any party, or giving a private party unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference in the discharge of their official administrative or judicial functions through manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence.