The southwest monsoon or “habagat” affecting the western section of Luzon and Visayas is bringing cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers in these areas on Tuesday, according to the state-run weather bureau.

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Ilocos, Mimaropa, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, and Quezon, while cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will be experienced in Metro Manila and the rest of the Luzon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In Visayas, cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorm will prevail, as partly cloudy to cloudy skies will occur in areas of Mindanao. Coastal waters along Western Luzon and Visayas will be moderate to occasionally rough.

Pagasa said tropical storm ‘Emong’, which has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility, may make landfall in the southern area of Japan.

As of early Tuesday, the center of “Emong” was estimated at 1410 kilometers north-northeast of Basco, Batanes. ELSHAMAE ROBLES