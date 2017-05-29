Southwest monsoon to frequent PH

Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced that southwest monsoon or habagat will likely affect areas near Northern Luzon in the next few days. It said the weather in western sections of Luzon and Visayas has turned humid, characterized by irregular and frequent afternoon to evening or early morning rain showers and thunderstorms. The remaining days of May are expected to bring light to moderate rain showers and isolated thunderstorms but Pagasa advised everyone to expect a short dry period called monsoon break. In most parts of Luzon and Visayas, random to frequent rains and thunderstorms will also be experienced in the coming months over southwest monsoon activity.

