Southwoods cruises, Valley rallies in Luzvimin golf

Manila Southwoods-Masters reclaimed the Champion Infinity Luzvimin golf crown in style, closing out with a whopping 196 points and beating last year’s winner Del Monte by 42 points at the Mimosa Golf and Country Club in Clark, Pampanga over the weekend.

Annika Guangco saved her best for last and sizzled with 55 Molave points, while Lora Roberto shot a 49 and Claire Ong and Ma. Rafaela Singson each carded 46 points as the Carmona-based ladies totaled a 558 to dominate the premier Diamond division of the grand 25th staging of the event organized and conducted by Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines.

Del Monte, which snared the crown at Rancho Palos Verdes last year, shot a 177 but failed to match Southwoods’ explosive finish and wound up with a 516. Forest Hills-Nicklaus placed third with a 494 after a 163 while Negros Occidental-I and Camp John Hay took the next two spots with 487 and 411 after a 171 and 149, respectively.

Valley Golf, behind Joy Sevilla, Inez del Rosario, Violy Pegels and Cielo Fregil, fought back with a 159 and grabbed the crown in the Emerald division with a 471, 13 points ahead of Orchard-I, which also rallied with a 161 for a 458, while erstwhile leader Villamor-I hobbled with a 141 and dropped to third at 455. Camp Aguinaldo placed fourth at 438 after a 144 while Alabang-I and Southwoods-Legends ended up fifth and sixth at 437 and 424 after a 161 and 147, respectively, in the event backed by Lexus, Metro Pacific, CranUTI, Great Depot, Inc. Srixon and Vermogen.

Pueblo de Oro, led by Julianne Borlongan, Gladys Opitz, Alethea Gaccion and Chit Lastimosa, wavered with a final round 122 but coasted to a seven-point win in Ruby division with a 374. Bacolod battled from No. 4 to take runner-up honors at 367 after a 133 while Manila Golf slipped to third at 367 after a 123 followed by Forest Hills-Palmer (108-349), Tagaytay Highlands (120-340) and Apo Golf (115-324) in the tournament presented by Champion Infinity.

Villamor-2, headed by Bea Tronco, Glo De Villa, Mary Anne Reyes and Marthy Fernando, also held sway and nailed the Pearl division crown despite a 108 for a 341, 19 points ahead of Alabang-2, which made a 117 for a 322, while Baguio shot a 114 for third at 314 followed by Orchard-2 (101-282), Victorias (90-273) and Negros Occidental-2 (80-251), respectively.

Guangco’s solid closing 55 also netted her the overall individual championship with teammate Ong taking the title in the championship division. Sharing the individual honors were Orchard’s Marissa Romano, who totaled a 123 and nipped Sevilla in the countback for the Class A diadem; Del Monte’s Sophia Abarcas, who assembled a 107 and edged Villamor-I’s Marie Guerrero by one for the Class B plum; and Aguinaldo’s Katherine Uy, who finished with a 99 and beat Villamor’s Reyes by 14 for the Class C crown.