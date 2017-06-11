Southwoods pulls away in Luzvimin golf tourney

Manila Southwoods-Masters poured it all out with a second round 186 and moved 22 points clear of defending champion Del Monte in the Champion Infinity Luzvimin golf tournament at the Mimosa Golf and Country Club in Clark, Pampanga on Friday.

The Carmona-based squad assembled a 176 under the Molave scoring system in the opener of the 54-hole tournament and posted a seven-point lead. But the Southwoods ladies stepped up their drive to regain the crown in the Diamond division with that 186 for a 362 total in the 25th staging of the event presented by Champion Infinity.

Del Monte, which upended Southwoods at Rancho Palos Verdes last year, carded a 171 for a 340 while Forest Hills Nicklaus shot a 166 for a 331 and Negros Occidental Golf-I and Camp John Hay had 316 and 262 after a 155 and 136, respectively, in the event backed by Lexus, Metro Pacific, CranUTI, Great Depot, Inc. Srixon and Vermogen and organized and conducted by Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines.

Villamor-I, on the other hand, held on to a two-point lead in the Emerald division as it slowed down with a 156 after a 158 for a 314, enabling Valley Golf to close in at 312 after a 160. Orchard-I stood too far behind at third with a 297 while Camp Aguinaldo, Manila Southwoods-Legends and Alabang-I had 294, 275 and 274, respectively.

Pueblo de Oro also pulled away in Ruby division with a 252 after a 125, posting an eight-point lead over erstwhile co-leader Manila Golf, which struggled with a 117 for a 244 while Forest Hills-Palmer pooled a 241 after a 116 followed by Bacolod (122-234), Tagaytay (113-220) and Apo Golf (105-209).

Villamor-2, meanwhile, matched Alabang-2 and Baguio’s 104 outputs and kept its nine-point lead intact with a 214 in the Pearl division of the tournament held in Luzon for the first time.

Alabang-2 had a 205 while Baguio assembled a 199 followed by Victorias (93-183), Orchard-2 (89-181) and Negros Occidental Golf-2 (80-171).