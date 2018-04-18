Southwoods seniors tourney under way

The Manila Southwoods Seniors Chapter will hold the Seniors Trimester Birthday Bash today (Thursday) with close to a hundred players vying for top honors in various divisions at the Legends course in Carmona, Cavite.

Up for grabs are three division titles with the field to be classified based on the April 2018 UNHS course handicap, according to Southwoods Seniors chapter president Paco Gonzalez.

The 18-hole tournament also stakes one unit of BMG Solar Water Heater for hole-in-one prize feat on all par-3s.

Backers of the event are Red Eagle Lending Investors, Romago Inc. and San Miguel/Purefoods with Avante Coffee, Camp John Hay Golf Club, Forest Hills Golf Club, G&W Clubshares, Le Chef and Warbird Security as supporters.