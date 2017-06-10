Southwoods, Villamor seize control in Luzvimin opener

Manila Southwoods, out to reclaim the crown it lost to Del Monte last year, got on the right track as it pooled a 176 to set the pace in the Champion Infinity Luzvimin golf tournament at the Mimosa Golf and Country Club in Clark, Pampanga last Thursday.

Annika Guangco and Lora Roberto shot identical 46 Molave points, Claire Ong added 44 points while Ma. Rafaela Singson chipped in 40 points as the Carmona-based squad took a seven-point lead over Del Monte in the Diamond division of the 54-hole tournament sponsored by Champion Infinity.

The defending champions assembled a 169 on a pair of 47 points from Pamela Mariano and Martina Miñoza while Rhea Langamin and Sophia Abarcas backed them up with 38 and 37 points, respectively, while Forest Hills-Nicklaus stood at third with 165 and Negros Occidental shot a 161 and Camp John Hay had a 126 in the premier division of the event marking a milestone 25th staging.

Sharing the spotlight in the event backed by Lexus, Metro Pacific, CranUTI, Great Depot, Inc. Srixon and Vermogen and organized and conducted by the WGAP were Elisa Thoburn of Villamor, who scored a hole-in-one on No. 16 using a pitching wedge and a Honma golf ball, while Southwoods’ Ong made an ace on the 102-yard No. 8 of Mountainview, also with a pitching wedge and Bridgestone 2.

Villamor I took charge of the Emerald division with a 158 as Terry Fasol and Shiela Ward each fired 44 points and Marie Guerrero and Nora delos Santos turned in 36 and 34 points, respectively. They seized a six-point lead over Valley Golf, which shot a 152 on Joy Sevilla’s 42 points, Inez del Rosario’s 40 and the 36 and 34 points of Violy Pegels and Cielo Fregil, respectively.

Orchard I carded a 150 for third while Camp Aguinaldo, Manila Southwoods Legends and Alabang had 142, 137 and 136, respectively, in the event held in Luzon for the first time.

A wild finish loomed in Ruby Division with Pueblo de Oro pooling a 128 for a one-point lead over Manila Golf (127) with Forest Hills-Palmer just two points farther back with a 125.

Villamor 2, on the other hand, paced the Pearl Division with a 110, nine points ahead of Alabang 2, as Bea Tronco shot a 32, Mary Anne Reyes chipped in a 27 and Glo De Villa and Marthy Fernando added a 26 and 25, respectively.

Baguio moved to third with a 95 followed by Orchard 2, Negros Occidental and Victorias with 92, 91 and 90 points, respectively.