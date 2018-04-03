Soybean meal importsseen rising 5.45% in 2018

Philippine soybean meal (SBM) imports are expected to increase by 5.45 percent to 2.9 million metric tons (MMT) this year, fueled by the livestock and poultry idustries’ strong demand for feeds, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

In the Global Agricultural Information Network (Gain) report of its Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) in Manila, USDA said the figure would be 15,000 MT higher than 2017’s 2.75 MT.

The US will remain the top SBM exporter, partly because it faces weakened competition from Argentina, which is facing a drought, it added.

“According to US Customs data, Philippine SBM imports from the United States reached $747 million” last year, the report said.

“Local SBM production remains insignificant, relative to overall supply, and the industry is dependent on imports,” it added.

USDA-FAS estimates the country’s SBM production will yield 3.291 MMT this year, surpassing demand that is expected to rise by 3.4 percent to 3 MMT from 2.9 MMT in 2017.

“SBM demand is expected to increase through MY (marketing year) 18/19 as local livestock and poultry raisers

capitalize on the growing consumption of meat and meat products (the byproduct of an expanding economy),” the report said.

For soy bean oil (SBO) imports, USDA-FAS predicts that about 40,000 MT will be delivered overseas.

Local SBO production would remain at 30,000 MT, the report said, noting that it “continues to be insignificant relative to overall Philippine vegetable-oil production, and is supported largely by imported beans.”

SBO demand is projected to reach 70,000 tons in MY 18/19 on the back of the country’s flourishing retail food industry.

“SBO is mainly used for mayonnaise and salad dressings, and the local industry does not consider it to be a complete CNO [coconut oil]substitute. Food use of SBO is minimal relative to overall edible-oil usage,” the report said.

Soybean imports this year would reach 270,000 MT, compared with 260,000 MT in 2017, which the department attributes to livestock farmer’s growing preference for full-fat soybean, which is cheaper.

The majority of these soybeans would come from the US, although these “may face stiff competition from Brazil, due to a bumper crop and more favorable prices,” the report said.