S&P affirms Napocor’s ‘BBB’ rating

STANDARD & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings is maintaining its ‘BBB’ long-term issuer credit rating, with a stable outlook, for National Power Corp. (Napocor).

“We affirmed the rating to reflect our opinion that there is an almost certain likelihood that the Philippines (BBB/Stable/A-2) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to National Power in the event of financial distress,” S&P said in a statement on Wednesday.

An obligation with a ‘BBB’ rating exhibits adequate protection parameters. However, adverse economic conditions or changing circumstances are more likely to weaken the obligor’s capacity to meet its financial commitments on the obligation, S&P said.

“The stable outlook on National Power reflects that on the Philippines. Therefore, any rating action on the sovereign would result in a corresponding action on National Power,” it added.

The credit rater said that in its view, given Napocor’s strategic importance to the administration, there would be no significant changes to government support for the company, guarantees, or operational framework.

S&P noted that Napocor was playing a critical role as the sole provider of power supply to missionary regions in the country that are not connected to the central transmission grid.

It added that Napocor’s integral link with the Philippine government through 100 percent sovereign ownership means that the state “also provides an irrevocable, unconditional, and timely guarantee on all of National Power’s debt obligations.”

Napocor is primarily responsible for the country’s missionary electrification program by utilizing the assets of small power utilities group (SPUG) areas. But small-scale entities in the private sector are encouraged to participate in this initiative through the provision of subsdiaries.

“However, the missionary electrification business is unattractive in terms of expected capital investment returns, resulting in only a handful of very small locally based private companies entering into the segment,” S&P noted.

Overall profitability is likely to remain weak because of Napocor’s limited directive and little flexibility around rate hikes, as these are subject to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC)’s approval, it said.

“National Power’s poor aptitude to generate cash flow is offset by the Philippine government’s ongoing support and guarantee. The continuity of this sovereign guarantee remains the primary consideration for our ratings on National Power,” it added.