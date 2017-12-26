S&P raises 2017 PH growth forecast

Credit ratings agency S&P Global Ratings has raised its 2017 Philippine growth forecast on account of a better-than-expected third quarter expansion.

The economy grew by 6.9 percent in the July-September period. Results for the second quarter were also revised upwards and year-to-date growth, at 6.7 percent, has kept the country on track to hit a 6.5-7.5 percent target.

S&P said the third quarter numbers pointed to a slight moderation in domestic demand, especially in consumption, but a region-wide electronics export boom had managed to keep economic activity growing at a quick pace.

“The electronics-driven export boom that began in third quarter led us to raise our 2017 GDP (gross domestic product) growth forecast by 0.2 percentage point to 6.6 percent,” it said.

“We have kept our 2018 forecast at 6.5 percent, with the expectation of a return to more of a balance between the traditional pillar of consumption and the newer export engine.”

The forecast for 2017, which is lower than last year’s actual GDP growth of 6.9 percent, falls within the government’s 6.5-7.5 percent target. The 2018 estimate, meanwhile, is lower than the official 7-8 percent goal.

In terms of risks, S&P said the current account balance would likely end up in a slight deficit this year due to factors such as slower remittance inflows and higher energy prices and imports.

“Though we do not foresee the deficit widening significantly to an unsustainable level, any widening implies that external shocks would have a bigger potential of causing sudden capital outflows,” it said.

“Possible sources of such a shock would be an escalation of geopolitical tensions, trade issues, or market turbulence coming from surprises in the pace of Fed normalization,” it continued.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas expects the current account to show a lower deficit of $100 million this year compared to the $1-billion deficit in 2016.

S&P is the latest to adjust its full-year growth forecast for the Philippines following the surprisingly strong third quarter result.

Banking giant HSBC raised its Philippine growth forecast for this year to 6.7 percent from 6.5 percent.

The World Bank also expects the Philippine economy post 6.7 percent growth, slightly higher than its previous estimate of 6.6 percent.

The Asian Development Bank also upgraded its 2017 Philippine growth outlook to 6.7 percent from 6.5 percent.

ING Bank Manila, meanwhile, has raised its projection to 6.7 percent from 6.6 percent while IHS Markit also raised its forecast to 6.5 percent from 6.4 percent.

The research arm of Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. has also announced an upward revision to 6.8 percent from 6.6 percent and Singapore-based DBS expects full-year growth to hit 6.7 percent, up from its previous forecast of 6.4 percent.