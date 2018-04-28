S&P raises outlook on PH to ‘positive’

S&P Global Ratings revised its investment-grade credit rating outlook for the Philippines to “positive,” which means it may upgrade the rating in the next two years on the back of sound fiscal performance.

Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) also announced that it kept the country’s rating of BBB+ with a “stable” outlook on account of the economy’s robust growth and resilience to headwinds.

In a statement released Thursday night, S&P said it revised its outlook on the long-term sovereign credit rating of the Philippines to positive from stable.

At the same time, S&P affirmed its lower-medium investment-grade BBB long-term and A-2 short-term ratings.

The credit rating agency said its positive outlook reflected its view that improvements to the Philippines’ policymaking settings could support a track record of more sustainable public finances and balanced growth over the next 24 months.

The ratings may be raised, it said, if the government’s fiscal reform program led to further achievements over the next 24 months.

“The Philippines government is enacting increasingly effective fiscal policies, marked by improvements to the quality of expenditures, still-limited fiscal deficits, and low levels of general government indebtedness,” it said.

Ratings may also be raised if the government’s revenue-enhancement measures lead to lower-than-expected deficits, which would have a knock-on effect on net general government indebtedness.

The outlook may be revised back to stable if the reform agenda stalls, if the recalibrated fiscal program leads to higher-than-expected net general government debt levels, or policymaking settings regress against expectations, S&P said.

S&P noted that the Philippine economy continued to achieve robust growth, forecasting gross domestic product of 6.7 percent for 2018, 6.8 percent for 2019, 6.7 percent for 2020, and 6.6 percent for 2021.

Its forecasts for 2018 to 2021 were all below the 7 percent to 8 percent official target range this year until 2022.

‘Pat on the back’

JCR’s BBB+ rating is just a notch away from the A category.

The Japanese credit watcher said in a report that its decision took into account “the country’s high level of economic growth underpinned by solid domestic demand, resilience to external shocks supported by a declining external debt and accumulation of foreign exchange reserves, and the government’s comparatively sound fiscal position.”

Government economic managers welcomed the news.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said S&P’s recent action was “a result of good teamwork within the administration and with the legislature, for the benefit of the entire nation.”

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Nestor Espenilla Jr. said the “favorable credit rating actions are a welcome pat on the back.”