S&P upgrades Security Bank rating, affirms DBP’s

S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the credit rating of Security Bank Corp.and affirmed the rating of state-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) in line with its view of reduced credit risk for Philippine banks.

In a statement released Monday night, S&P said Security Bank’s long-term issuer credit rating of ‘BB+’ was raised a notch higher to ‘BBB-’. The bank’s new lower medium investment grade rating was assigned with a stable outlook.

“We upgraded Security Bank because we expect the reduced credit risk in the Philippines to strengthen the bank’s capital position and provide a solid buffer against potential losses,” it said.

S&P expects Security Bank’s risk-adjusted capital ratio (RAC) to remain strong at 11-12 percent over the next two years, despite declining from 13.5 percent as of end-2017 “due to the bank’s above-average credit growth.”

It also believes Security Bank’s asset quality will gradually come closer to the industry average as its loan book seasons.

“We expect the bank, the sixth-largest in the country in terms of assets, to gradually increase its market share over the next two years,” the credit ratings agency added.

It said the stable outlook on Security Bank reflects its view that the bank will maintain its strong capital buffers and good asset quality over the next two years.

S&P pointed out that it could lower the ratings if a rapid credit expansion substantially weakens the bank’s funding profile or pushes its RAC ratio to below 10 percent, noting that it does not see any upside potential to the rating over the next two years.

DBP

At the same time, the credit rater affirmed its ‘BBB’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term issuer credit ratings on DBP, with a positive outlook.

“We believe the improvement in credit fundamentals of the Philippine banking system will have a positive influence on DBP’s creditworthiness,” it said.

“We see an almost certain likelihood that the Philippine government will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the bank if needed,” S&P added.

It expects DBP’s capital position to remain adequate, with the RAC ratio at 7-8 percent over the next two years, while it sees the bank’s asset quality metrics to stay broadly in line with the industry’s.

The debt watcher anticipates that DBP will maintain its market position of being eighth-largest bank in the country by assets over the next two years.

It, however, noted that the bank’s funding profile is constrained by a lack of retail operations due to its policy role and a smaller-than-average branch network.

‘Our positive outlook on DBP reflects the outlook on the sovereign credit rating. The ratings on DBP will move in tandem with the sovereign credit ratings on the Philippines,” S&P said.

“We expect DBP to remain an important instrument for the government in its medium-term development strategy,” it added.

The credit watchdog also believes that the bank will sustain its public policy role over the next two years. but warned that any significant change in government policy that affects DBP’s critical role or integral link would affect the rating on the bank.

“[B]ut that’s a scenario we view as unlikely over the next two years,” itsaid.