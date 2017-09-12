Spa app claims same booking average as Uber

A mobile application providing home or office spa services which had its soft opening in January 2016 has seen regular customers book services an average of three-and-a-half times per month, or the same booking average of popular ride-hailing app Uber.

Zennya, the first spa-on-demand app, has reportedly hit over a hundred thousand therapies since its soft opening in January last year.

“We barely need to advertise at all. In fact, we don’t advertise for customers anymore; we advertise for therapists. Our biggest challenge is ramping up quickly enough to meet the demand,” Zennya founder and CEO David Foote told reporters last Thursday.

The spa application previously advertised on social media, but stopped advertising six months ago as the demand grew too high. Demand also rose with viral advertising or customer-to-customer advertising through the app.

With the excessive demand, the spa app does not plan to expand outside Metro Manila any time soon.

“We’re probably going to stay in Metro Manila for the most part. It’s a very large market. We expect to hit thousands of therapies by the end of next year just within Metro Manila. It’s such a big market in Manila alone that it’s hard for us to go out,” Foote said.