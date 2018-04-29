SpaceX and commerce

In case you didn’t know, mankind already managed to send a car to outer space and started its way to orbit the planet Mars—just about the time when most of us were making this year’s Valentine’s Day preparations. I say it is quite reminiscent of the last scene in the 1978 movie “Grease” where John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John flew to the sky onboard a red Ford Grease Lightning hot rod.

On 06 February 2018, SpaceX, headed by its CEO and Lead Designer, Elon Musk (Tesla Inc.), successfully launched the demonstration mission of “Falcon Heavy”—currently the world’s most powerful operational rocket—while having a Tesla Roadster onboard. While concrete blocks or steel plates are the typical payload for these kinds of missions, the fun-loving CEO decided to strap his very own$200,000 (approx. P10Million) electric sportscar to Falcon Heavy to symbolize earth’s gift to Mars, which is aptly referred to as “a red Roadster for the red planet” (SpaceX press kit).

Upon lift-off and launching its special payload into orbit, Falcon Heavy’s side core successfully landed on the SpaceX Landing Zones at Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA and its center core attempted to land on“Of Course I still Love You” droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, but unfortunately missed its landing pad and crashed.

Notwithstanding the technical glitches accompanying (and expected of) its maiden voyage, these generally complete the protocol for reusable rockets and established this revolutionary step in space travel.

Then, just last Wednesday, 18 April 2018, SpaceX successfully launched NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite or TESS spacecraft from Cape Canaveral. Upon its delivery to orbit, the first stage of Falcon 9, the first orbital class rocket capable of reflight, successfully landed on “Of Course I still Love You”droneship.

Now, mfeanwhile, SpaceX is developing “Crew Dragon”—a spacecraft to be attached to a Falcon 9 that is supposed be capable of ferrying astronauts to and from the International Space Station. According to Elon Musk, this is going to happen in December of this year.

So what does this spell for us? Other than knowing that a Tesla Roadster is bound to orbit Mars millions of kilometers away from Earth and will probably crash into Earth, Venus, or the Sun after millions of years, the message is simple. Clearly, these missions do not only prove that humans successfully paved the way for interplanetary habitation, but ushered in a multitude of possible scientific discoveries and commercial capabilities for the decades to come.

Some of these innovations are the possible developments in the areas of travel and tourism. Theoretically, a more efficient outer-space tourism and a faster intercontinental travel back here on Earth are made possible with these SpaceX missions. Imagine being able to fly from Manila to Chino Hills California, then enjoying afternoon tea in Motcombs London, and be back in Manila just in time for a cozy home-cooked dinner—all in the same day onboard a rocket-propelled aircraft. Pushing the boundaries even further, these missions will make outer-space tourism more efficient and allow deeper or more frequent scientific expeditions to the moon and nearby planets.

Probably, however, the biggest and most proximate innovation introduced by these missions is bringing commercial space into deep space. As SpaceX and State agencies push the boundaries of human knowledge and technology towards deep space, more and more government contractors, telecommunication companies, scientific organizations, and alike will have the added capability of launching their satellites into farther orbits or deep space towards the discovery of information that is vital to the development of the services these stakeholders offer.

At the end of the day, as government contractors gain more information for the security of States and its inhabitants, as telecommunications companies begin to enhance their services in connecting people and allow the sharing of information, and as more scientific discoveries on deep space are made, the possibilities of enhancing humankind’s way of life is limitless. These proved to be important to us all as we look into the stars in order to make this planet a better place for everyone and for the generations to come.

Atty. Mike is a proud Kapampangan who took up BS Accountancy in Holy Angel University and later finished his law studies in Ateneo de Manila. Upon passing the bar, he engaged in private practice at Ong Meneses Gonzalez & Gupit Law Offices and began his teaching career in De La Salle University. He now serves as the Assoc. Legal counsel of DLSU and legal consultant to both private and government organizations.