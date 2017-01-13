Spain to defend interests, rights of citizens on Brexit – PM

MADRID: Spain would work hard to defend its interests and the rights of its citizens during the British exit of the European Union, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday.

Both Spain and Ireland “face the serious problems posed by the Brexit. We will work hard to defend our respective interests and to defend the rights of our citizens,” he told reporters at a joint press conference with visiting Irish counterpart Enda Kenny.

Kenny was the first foreign leader to visit Rajoy following the start of Rajoy’s second mandate as Spanish Prime Minister at the end of 2016.

The pair held a working meeting at Rajoy’s official residence, during which they discussed issues such as the effects of the Brexit and the economic situation of their respective countries.

Rajoy also gave a message of optimism over the Spanish and Irish economies, saying both countries have “returned to the road of growth and the creation of employment”. PNA