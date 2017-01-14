Spain, Hungary arrest five with alleged IS links

MADRID: Five people with suspected links to Islamic State jihadists were arrested on Friday (Saturday in Manila) in separate incidents in Spain and Hungary, with several weapons also being seized, authorities said. Spain’s interior ministry said the police in the city of Figueras detained a Moroccan man with Dutch identity documents. The man, who recently returned to Spain from Turkey, is suspected of belonging to IS. In a separate operation, police detained two Spanish men who were part of a group “that had reached a very high level of determination to carry out terrorist activities.” Meanwhile, Hungarian authorities said they arrested two young women from France and Belgium allegedly seeking to join IS in Syria. The Belgian, 18, and the French national, 19, were trying to cross into Serbia early Friday, a police spokesperson said. The women, who were not named, were traveling on a bus from Vienna to Sofia from where they planned to reach Syria and join IS.

AFP