Spain to seek suspension of Catalonia’s autonomy unless leader backs down

MADRID: Spain will seek to suspend Catalonia’s autonomy unless the region’s leader abandons his push for independence, the country’s deputy prime minister said Wednesday, 24 hours before Madrid’s deadline. If separatist leader Carles Puigdemont does not provide a satisfactory response by 0800 GMT Thursday, “Mr. Puigdemont will provoke the application of article 155 of the constitution,” Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told parliament. This provision of the constitution—which has never been used before— would open the way for Madrid to impose direct rule over the semi-autonomous region. Triggering it could represent a drastic escalation of Spain’s worst political crisis in decades which was sparked when Catalonia held a banned independence referendum on October 1. Puigdemont declared independence following the poll which he says resulted in a 90 percent “yes” vote, though turnout was only 43 percent as many supporters of Spanish unity stayed away in a region that is deeply divided on the issue.

Advertisements

AFP