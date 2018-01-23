Spain’s Rahm rises to world No. 2

PARIS: Spaniard Jon Rahm jumped to a career-high ranking of world No.2 on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) after securing his second PGA Tour title at the CareerBuilder Challenge.

The 23-year-old, who only turned professional less than two years ago, leapfrogged three-time major winner Jordan Spieth in the rankings, but Dustin Johnson maintained his substantial lead as world number one.

Rahm continued his meteoric rise after clinching victory over Andrew Landry in California on a fourth sudden-death playoff hole.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood moved to his best ranking of 12th thanks to his impressive defence of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia also rose a spot to ninth after easing to victory in Singapore on his first start of the season.

