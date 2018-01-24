Spaniard faces raps after arrest at military checkpoint in Basilan

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) filed on Wednesday a complaint before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against a Spaniard for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

“He was with an Abu Sayyaf companion who was our original target,” said Captain Exequil Panti, Commanding Officer of the Special Forces in Basilan.

Panti identified the Spaniard as Abdelhakim Labidi Adib, 20, who was arrested at a military checkpoint in Maluso at 11 p.m on Monday. Adib’s companion escaped.

Adib was brought to the inquest proceedings before Senior Assistant State Prosecutors Peter Ong and Rodan Parrocha.

Represented by the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), Adib denied the accusations against him and claimed that he would provide evidence to prove his innocence.

Panti said that Adib’s arrest came after the AFP’s 14th Special Forces Company learned about two suspicious personalities who were to pass in Maluso.

Seized were a rifle grenade, hand grenade, blasting caps, detonation devices, identification cards and cash.

Adib’s tourist visa expired on December 8, 2017, making him an overstaying and undocumented alien. ASHLEY JOSE