Spaniard Garcia’s play halted by rain

SINGAPORE: Masters champion Sergio Garcia had his second round at the Singapore Open halted on Friday as a tropical storm swept across the city-state, stopping play at the Sentosa Golf Club.

World number 10 Garcia was one under par after eight holes when play was stopped by rain in the late afternoon.

Rain has disrupted play on the Serapong course for the second day running with 78 players yet to finish their round.

Play will resume early Saturday morning.

The Spaniard was off to a good start on Thursday, tieing in first place with American Kurt Kitayama with five-under-par 66.

Garcia and Kitayama are currently in joint second spot behind Thailand’s Chapchai Nirat, who managed a second round 64 to seize the clubhouse lead on seven-under 135 in the muggy heat.

“I am so happy and excited to be on top of the leaderboard. I haven’t felt this way on the golf course for so long, at least three years,” he said after his round.

Chapchai lost his Asian Tour card last season and only made this week’s field because of his career earnings.

The 34-year-old, who has been off his game in recent years, was on form Friday as he fired seven birdies to lead by one shot over compatriot Tirawat Kaewsiribandit and South Africa’s Shaun Norris.

“I hit 12 fairways and 15 greens but the ball was not close enough to the pin to give myself a chance to make (more) birdies,” Tirawat said.

Norris, a winner on the Japan Tour last year, had two birdies in 12 holes before sinking a 10-foot eagle putt at the par-five fourth, his 13th hole of the second round, sending him soaring up the leaderboard.

“We always think it (the winning score) is going to be a lot lower than what it is. I think it can get to about 14 under par, but we’ll see what happens,” Norris said.