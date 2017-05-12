Spanish director Pedro Almodovar heads Cannes 2017 jury

Award-winning Spanish director, screenwriter and producer Pedro Almodovar heads the jury for the 70th Festival de Cannes along with eight key figures from the film industry, coming from all over the world.

These four women – Maren Ade (Germany), Jessica Hastain (US), Fan Bingbing (China), Agnes Jaoui (France) and four men – Park Chan-wook (South Korea), Will Smith (US), Paolo Sorrentino (Italy) and Gabriel Yared (France) – will help Almodovar select from among the 18 films in competition with the Palme d’Or awarded during the closing ceremonies on May 28.

Last year, Jaclyn Jose won the Best Actress award for the film “Ma’ Rosa” helmed by 2009 Best Director Brillante Mendoza (for “Kinatay”). Jose holds the distinction of the first Filipino and first Southeast Asian to have won acting honors from the world’s most prestigious film festival.

ARLO CUSTODIO