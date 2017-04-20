Spanish flavors highlighted in 3rd Paella Gigante festival

A team of over 20 chefs worked together to present a giant paella to feed a thousand foodies. A colorful display indeed, the Spanish rice dish was a complete feast for the senses to mark the third annual Festival de la Paella Gigante at Greenbelt 3 Park by Ayala Malls in March.

Chefs used over 100 kilograms of rice, 13 liters of olive oil, and 365 kilograms of chicken, chorizo, shrimp, prawns, squid, and mussels.

Over 660 kilos of ingredients were also painstakingly prepared by the country’s top chefs and team from the LTB Philippines Chefs Association and Philippine Young Chefs to create this masterpiece.

Celebrity chefs and restaurateurs who lent their masterful touch to create this culinary masterpiece included Rolando Laudico of Guevarra’s, Mikel Arrieta of Anya Resort & Residences Tagaytay, Fernando Aracama of Aracama Filipino Cuisine, J Gamboa of Cirkulo and MilkyWay, Gilbert Pangilinan of Kai and Cerveseria, Carlo Miguel of Draft and the Brewery, and James Antolin of Tochi Bakery and IkomaiKushi-Age Restaurant.